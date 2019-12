Tesla begins deliveries of China-made Model 3 cars



Source: www.yahoo.com



U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc on Monday began delivering Model 3 vehicles built at its Shanghai factory, marking the occasion with a ceremony during which 15 of its employees received cars they had purchased. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Employees