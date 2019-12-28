Sinochem unit gets $1.65 billion investment from state firms



Source: theamericanenergynews.com



Sinochem Energy, a unit of China's Sinochem Group, has agreed to sell a 20% stake to five state-owned firms for 11.56 billion yuan ($1.65 billion), Xinhua news agency reported. More in feeds.reuters.com »