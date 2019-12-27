Nasdaq winning streak ends, Dow ekes out record



Added: 27.12.2019 21:06 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.cnbc.com



The S&P 500 ended little changed on Friday and the Nasdaq ended an 11-day streak of gains after some late-session weakness, although the Dow managed to eke out another record as investors paused after a year-end rally. More in feeds.reuters.com »