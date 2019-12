Uniqlo founder Yanai resigns as SoftBank board member



Source: business.financialpost.com



SoftBank Group Corp said on Friday Tadashi Yanai, founder and CEO of Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing , would resign as external board member at the end of the month after 18 years to focus on his fashion business. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Money