Astellas ramps up M&A, buys U.S. biotech Xyphos for as much as $665 million

Astellas Pharma Inc has bought U.S.-based Xyphos Biosciences Inc to expand its immuno-oncology business, a deal worth up to $665 million including potential development milestones and its second acquisition announced this month.