Tiffany sees rise in holiday sales on higher China spending



Tiffany & Co , which is being bought by Louis Vuitton owner LVMH , on Thursday estimated sales growth of 1% to 3% during the holidays, with the biggest contribution coming from China and a recovery in the Americas. More in feeds.reuters.com »