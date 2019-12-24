After Ethiopia crash, victimsâ€™ relatives say they were hounded by U.S. law firms

Added: 24.12.2019 20:16 | 5 views | 0 comments

Days after the March 10 crash of a Kenya-bound Ethiopian Airlinesâ€™ Boeing jet that killed all 157 people on board, strangers began calling or visiting bereaved families, saying they represented U.S. law firms.