Credit Suisse hit with $6.5 million U.S. fine for supervisory lapses

The U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and major exchanges have fined Credit Suisse's U.S.-based securities business $6.5 million for supervisory failings, FINRA said late on Monday.