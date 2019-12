Festive world markets pause for breath near record highs



Added: 24.12.2019 10:50 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: static3.businessinsider.com



World stocks flatlined near record highs on Tuesday and remained on track for their best year in a decade, as China's latest policy easing pledges added to the optimism generated by signs of detente in the 17-month long Sino-U.S. trade war. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Stocks