Bank of Italy ready to account for Popolare di Bari supervision: Visco to press

Added: 23.12.2019 6:49 | 12 views | 0 comments

Bank of Italy has "positively" accomplished its supervision duties and it is ready to account for its action on failing lender Banca Popolare di Bari, Governor Ignazio Visco told Corriere della Sera daily in an interview published on Monday.