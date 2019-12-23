BlackRock, Temasek to take majority stake in wealth management JV with CCB: sources

U.S. asset manager BlackRock Inc, Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings (Pte) Ltd and China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) have agreed to set up a wealth management joint venture in China, said people with direct knowledge of the matter.