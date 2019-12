Tesco suspends Chinese supplier after prisoner labor report



Added: 22.12.2019 10:57 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.tejalskitchen.com



British supermarket giant Tesco suspended a Chinese supplier of Christmas cards on Sunday after a press report said a customer found a message written inside a card saying it had been packed by foreign prisoners who were victims of forced labor. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Prison