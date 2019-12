Wall Street hits highs on trade progress optimism



U.S. stocks hit record closing highs again on Friday and the S&P 500 registered its biggest weekly percentage gain since early September after data showed a rise in consumer spending and investors continued to be optimistic over progress in the U.S.-China trade war. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Stocks