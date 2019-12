Exclusive: U.S. agency in talks with GM to deploy some cars without steering wheels

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) acting chief said on Friday the agency is in talks with General Motors Co on its January 2018 petition to deploy a limited number of self-driving vehicles on U.S. roads without steering wheels or other human controls.