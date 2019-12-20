S&P 500 hits high following trade progress, upbeat data



Source: www.orchid-nord.com



The S&P 500 hit a record high for a seventh straight session on Friday, as continued optimism on resolving the U.S.-China trade war and strength in domestic consumer spending lifted sentiment. More in feeds.reuters.com »