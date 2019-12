Tesla shares inch closer to Musk's $420 take-private offer



Source: www.marketwatch.com



Shares of Tesla Inc hit a fresh record high for the third straight session on Friday, and were just $7 shy from the $420 per share price at which founder Elon Musk sought to take the electric carmaker private more than a year ago. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Music