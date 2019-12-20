Wall Street rides trade optimism, healthy consumer spending to record highs



The S&P 500 extended its run of record highs for the seventh straight session on Friday, its longest streak in over two years, as investor optimism continued on improving U.S.-China trade relations and strength in domestic consumer spending. More in feeds.reuters.com »