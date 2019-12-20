Just Eat food fight nears end as it backs Takeaway's final offer



Added: 20.12.2019 15:10 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.boredpanda.com



Just Eat backed a final 5.5 billion pound ($7.2 billion) all-share offer from Takeaway.com on Friday, saying a tie-up to create one of the leading online food delivery companies was more compelling than a rival cash bid from Prosus. More in feeds.reuters.com »