ViacomCBS to take 49% stake in film studio Miramax for $375 million



Added: 20.12.2019 14:40 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: miami.cbslocal.com



Media company ViacomCBS Inc said on Friday it would take a 49% stake in film studio Miramax, owned by Qatar's BeIN Media Group, for $375 million. More in feeds.reuters.com »