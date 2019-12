Take Five: Ding dong markets merrily on high



As end-December approaches, money market players' thoughts may be turning to a September scare, when rates in the $2.2 trillion U.S. repurchase or repo market spiked to 10%, boosting the premium to borrow dollars. The fear is a bigger crunch may erupt in the $2.2 trillion U.S. repo market towards year-end, a period when banks lend less and trading volumes fall. More in feeds.reuters.com » Money Tags: Players