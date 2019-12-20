Just Eat backs Takeaway.com's final bid in food fight



Source: www.thedrum.com



Just Eat backed a final offer from Takeaway.com and rejected a rival cash bid from Prosus on Friday, saying the combination with Takeaway would create one of the leading online food delivery companies in the world. More in feeds.reuters.com »