Wall Street hits fresh record as Mnuchin says trade pact to be signed in January

Wall Street hit fresh all-time highs on Thursday as U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said an initial U.S.-China trade deal would be signed in early January, adding to optimism that has been fueled by a breakthrough in talks last week.