Brazilian regulator says Vale dam near Brumadinho is structurally sound



Added: 18.12.2019



Source: www.yenisafak.com



A dam owned by iron ore company Vale SA that was the subject of an investigative report by a TV program last week is structurally sound and there is no reason for concern, Brazil's national mining regulator said late on Tuesday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Brazil