Automakers to pay $3 billion in new U.S. tariffs under USMCA: budget estimate

Added: 18.12.2019

U.S. President Donald Trump's rewrite of North American trade rules will cost automakers nearly $3 billion tariffs over the next decade for cars and parts that will not meet higher regional content requirements over the next decade, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates.