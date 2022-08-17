Lamont Marcell Jacobs becomes third man in history to win Olympic and European 100m titles back-to-back

Added: 17.08.2022 10:09 | 10 views | 0 comments

After a difficult year, 2022 has become golden for Lamont Marcell Jacobs -- Jacobs finished first in the men's 100m at the 2022 European Athletic Championships on Tuesday in Munich's Olympiastadion.