Basketball star Liz Cambage announces she is stepping away from the WNBA 'to focus on healing and personal growth'

Added: 16.08.2022

Four-time WNBA All-Star Liz Cambage has announced that she is "stepping away from the league for the time being," three weeks after she agreed to a "contract divorce" with her team, the Los Angeles Sparks.