Toni Minichiello, former coach of Olympic gold medalist Jessica Ennis-Hill, handed lifetime ban by UK Athletics for alleged sexually inappropriate conduct

Toni Minichiello, the athletics coach known for helping Jessica Ennis-Hill to gold at the 2012 London Olympics, was handed a lifetime ban by UK Athletics on Tuesday for repeated instances of alleged sexually inappropriate conduct, emotional abuse and bullying.