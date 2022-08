Why sport stars are wealthier than ever -- but they still may not be getting their fair share

Sometimes, it's tough for the average person to comprehend how much money some professional athletes make. Witness the recent MLB trade deadline. We saw the Washington Nationals trade away Juan Soto after the left fielder turned down a $440 million (!) deal.