WNBA union president Nneka Ogwumike, after being stuck overnight at airport: 'It is time to permit teams to invest in charter flights between games'

Unlike in the NBA, WNBA teams aren't permitted to use charter planes for travel. And, much like other airline passengers flying commercial these days, that has caused headaches for WNBA teams in the midst of travel.