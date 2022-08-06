'This is not saving, this is destruction': Ukrainian MMA champion Yaroslav Amosov recounts the horrors of war

As MMA fighter Yaroslav Amosov walks through the streets surrounding his hometown of Irpin, which sits around 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) west of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, there are fleeting moments when it seems like an ordinary day in May.