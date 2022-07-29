Arizona Cardinals remove 'independent study' clause from star QB Kyler Murray contract as he calls questions about work ethic 'disrespectful'



Source: www.nfl.com



The Arizona Cardinals announced on Thursday that they have removed the "independent study" clause from star quarterback Kyler Murray's contract after he called questions about his work ethic "disrespectful." More in www.cnn.com »