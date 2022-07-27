'Abortion issue' is one that 'needs to be talked about,' says Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has told ESPN that "the abortion issue is one that's so big that it needs to be talked about" after saying he'd raise an unwanted baby from a player or staff member of his.