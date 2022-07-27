Lionel Messi BarÃ§a return? 'Impossible,' Xavi says



It is "impossible" for Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona at the moment, the club's manager Xavi HernÃ¡ndez said. More in www.cnn.com »