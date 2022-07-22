Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams on US Open entry lists -- but that doesn't mean they'll play

Serena Williams is included on the entry list for this year's US Open, along with 21-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic, who is currently unable to enter the country due to rules that require travelers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.