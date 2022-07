Donald Trump tells golfers to join LIV Golf and 'take the money now' despite pressure from 9/11 families

Former US President Donald Trump told golfers that they should join the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series and "take the money now," as the breakaway series prepares for its next event at Trump National Golf Bedminster, New Jersey, from July 29-31.