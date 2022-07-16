Nearly 100 visa issues for athletes and officials remain unresolved ahead of World Athletics Championships in US



Nearly 100 visa issues for athletes and officials scheduled to be participating in the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, US, remain unresolved, a World Athletics spokesperson told CNN Thursday. More in www.cnn.com »