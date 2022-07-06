Simona Halep yet to drop a set at Wimbledon as she defeats Amanda Anisimova to reach semifinals

Simona Halep said she's playing her best tennis since winning Wimbledon in 2019 as she reached the semifinals at SW19 with a 6-2 6-4 victory against Amanda Anisimova.