One of the greatest triathletes of all time is preparing to retire from the 'intense emotions' of racing

As she nears the conclusion of a professional career spanning more than 20 years, Nicola Spirig knows bidding goodbye to triathlon won't be easy, nor that she will ever be able to leave her training days completely behind her.