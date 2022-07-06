Mike Grier becomes first Black general manager in NHL history



Mike Grier has been named the San Jose Sharks new general manager. Grier's hire is historic as he becomes the National Hockey League's (NHL) first Black general manager, according to the team. More in www.cnn.com »