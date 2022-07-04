Nick Kyrgios outlasts Brandon Nakashima to reach quarterfinals and continue Wimbledon run

Nick Kyrgios continued his eventful run at Wimbledon with a 4-6 6-4 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 6-2 victory against Brandon Nakashima in the fourth round.