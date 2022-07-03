Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek's winning streak ends in defeat by France's AlizÃ© Cornet at Wimbledon

Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek, ranked world No. 1 by the Women's Tennis Association, was defeated by France's AlizÃ© Cornet at Wimbledon Saturday, ending her 37-match winning streak.