Oleksandr Usyk says injured Ukrainian soldiers urged him to 'fight for the country' in Anthony Joshua rematch

Heavyweight boxing world champion Oleksandr Usyk said he didn't want to leave Ukraine amid the ongoing war but was urged by injured Ukrainian soldiers to "fight for the country" in his rematch against Anthony Joshua.