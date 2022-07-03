Former No. 1 pick Mark Appel makes MLB debut nine years after being drafted



It was nine years in the making, but former No. 1 Mark Appel made his MLB debut on Wednesday following a turbulent start to his career due to injuries and mental health issues. More in www.cnn.com »