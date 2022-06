Martin Bengtsson attempted suicide as a young footballer. Now, his story is changing conversations around mental health in football

Most sports films end with some moment of triumph. "Chariots of Fire" with Harold Abrahams and Eric Liddell overcoming prejudice and their underdog status to become Olympic champions; Rocky wins the adoration of the crowd and declares his love for his girlfriend; Billy Beane's Moneyball strategy is vindicated.