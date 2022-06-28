Serena Williams' return to Wimbledon ends with dramatic defeat against Harmony Tan

Serena Williams' return to singles tennis after a year-long absence ended with a dramatic 5-7 6-1 6-7 (7-10) first-round defeat against France's Harmony Tan at Wimbledon.