Novak Djokovic gets Wimbledon title defense off to winning start after slight scare

Added: 27.06.2022 19:04 | 7 views | 0 comments

Novak Djokovic got his Wimbledon title defense off to a winning start on Monday, but he had to work hard for his 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4 victory against world No. 81 Kwon Soon-hoo.