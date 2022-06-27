Tennis star to raise money for Ukraine with every ace he hits at Wimbledon

Polish tennis star Hubert Hurkacz will be hoping to harness his powerful serve at Wimbledon over the next fortnight as he announced his intention to donate 100 euros ($105.54) to the relief effort in Ukraine for every ace he hits.