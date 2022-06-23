Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson settles 20 of the 24 lawsuits accusing him of misconduct, attorney for accusers says

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has reportedly settled 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits brought by women accusing him of misconduct, including several allegations of sexual assault and harassment.