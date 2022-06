'It showed me how strong our bodies can be,' says amputee athlete Jacky Hunt-Broersma after running 104 marathons in 104 days

Added: 17.06.2022 14:59 | 105 views | 0 comments

For some runners, the prospect of running the 26.2 miles of a marathon is challenge enough. But to get up the following day and run another -- and repeat the routine for the next three-and-a-half months -- takes a particular blend of stamina, dedication and what some would call insanity.