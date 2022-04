'I don't even want to think about the championship fight at the moment': Max Verstappen on his second retirement in three races

Defending Formula One world champion Max Verstappen suffered his second retirement in three races, while he watched title rival Charles Leclerc win yet again in dominant fashion and extend his lead in the drivers' championship at the Australian Grand Prix.